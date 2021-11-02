Investment Adviser Can Serve Russian Bank With $2.6M Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 2, 2021, 5:45 PM GMT) -- A London court has allowed a Swedish investment adviser to serve a lawsuit on a Russian state-owned bank in Moscow in an attempt to collect €2.3 million ($2.6 million) in allegedly unpaid fees. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs ordered that Aurum Capital Investments AB should be given extra time to serve its suit on Russia's PJSC National Bank Trust. He also granted permission for the claim to be served in Moscow. Aurum is suing the bank over an unpaid fee that was part of a deal under which the investment firm helped two formerly private Russian banks, B&N Bank and ROST Bank,...

