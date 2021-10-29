Ill. Judge Blocks Further Damages In Trademark Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (October 29, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a long-running lawsuit accusing an insurer of vexatiously denying defense to a marker company in a trademark suit, finding that the Seventh Circuit's ruling in the suit and previous state court decisions have settled whether further damages are warranted. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras granted Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast's motion for judgment on the pleadings Thursday but acknowledged that "a second trip to the Seventh Circuit is inevitable." The dispute stems from 2012, when Illinois-based Creation Supply Inc. was sued by another marker company in Oregon federal court and Selective didn't provide a defense,...

