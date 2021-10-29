CFPB Names 2 For Top Supervision, Enforcement Posts

By Jon Hill (October 29, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra has hired a former federal civil rights attorney and former New York consumer affairs watchdog to take over as his enforcement and supervision policy chiefs, the agency said Friday. The CFPB said Eric Halperin, who held senior fair lending roles at the U.S. Department of Justice during the Obama administration, has been brought on to lead the agency's Office of Enforcement, which conducts investigations and brings cases against financial services providers accused of wrongdoing. The CFPB said it is also bringing aboard Lorelei Salas, who was until recently the commissioner of New York City's...

