Biden Administration Tries Again To End 'Remain In Mexico'

By Alyssa Aquino (October 29, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has mounted a second attempt to end a Trump-era program requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed, saying Friday that the program's humanitarian costs "far outweigh" its purported benefits. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas issued a second memorandum ending the Migrant Protection Protocols, which are commonly referred to as the "Remain in Mexico" program, after his first rescission memorandum was tied up in court. The program may have helped deter illegal border crossings, but those potential benefits don't justify forcing tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait out their immigration cases...

