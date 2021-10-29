Brand Battles: Columbia Pictures Says Boo To 'Karenbusters'

By Tiffany Hu (October 29, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Columbia Pictures is trying to scare off a "@Karenbusters" trademark application, citing its registrations for the "Ghostbusters" movie franchise — plus four other cases you need to know about. Busting The 'Karenbusters' Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. went to the board to stop Deidra Thomas from registering a logo bearing the word "@Karenbusters" as a trademark for a broad range of entertainment and educational services, including "public interest" television and radio talk shows. Thomas applied for the mark in October 2020, which features a "beige-skinned," brown-haired, angry cartoon...

