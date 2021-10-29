Ex-CEO Says Cannabis Grower Burned Him, Owes Pay

By Hailey Konnath (October 29, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The former chief executive officer of an Arizona-based cannabis grower has accused his old employer of firing him without warning and withholding more than $300,000 in bonuses and severance pay in violation of his employment agreement, according to a suit docketed Thursday. Pankaj Talwar said in his complaint that he was an executive at an international company when Copperstate Farms LLC lured him away, promising him significant incentives estimated to be worth up to $10 million. As long as Talwar was able to grow the business in accordance with the farm's goals, he would get the bonuses, he said. "Defendants' offer...

