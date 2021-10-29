Delta-8 Vape Maker Gets Default Win In 'Cake' Copyright Row

By Dave Simpson (October 29, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted a default win to a company producing flavored vaping products using a popular, hemp-derived form of THC in a copyright infringement suit against a smoking product distributor, finding Wednesday that the defendant failed to respond to the suit. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna handed the win to AK Futures LLC — the owner and authorized seller of a vape brand called Cake — that had accused Green Buddha LLC of ripping off the product design for a line of cake-flavored vape pens, granting AK a preliminary injunction and $150,000 in damages. "First, AK Futures alleges...

