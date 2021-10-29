Chinese Co.'s $1M Award Denied For Enforcement In Pa.

By Caroline Simson (October 29, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A judge in Pennsylvania on Thursday refused to enforce a $1 million arbitral award issued to a Chinese flooring manufacturer, opting not to follow the lead of a Chinese court that had concluded an underlying arbitration clause was valid even though it wasn't signed by both parties. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody rejected Jiangsu Beier Decoration Materials Co. Ltd.'s argument that an unsigned memorandum of understanding containing an arbitration clause that it had exchanged with Pennsylvania-based Angle World LLC in an email constituted an agreement to arbitrate. The judge noted that even though the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration...

