Calif. Hemp Law A Boon To CBD Biz, But Some Farmers Fume

By Sam Reisman (October 29, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Major hemp industry groups cheered the enactment earlier this month of California's A.B. 45 as a major step forward on regulating CBD products in the country's most populous state, but some hemp farmers say the legislation leaves them behind. The law represents the culmination of a three-year push by the industry to establish a process for approving products with the hemp-derived compound, with clear testing, sourcing, labeling and advertising requirements. But farmers' concerns are primarily focused on language banning the sale of "inhalable" products, which could be read to apply to raw hemp flower — or the smokable part of the crop — which farmers say...

