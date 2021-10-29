3 Tips For Proving DACA's 14-Year Residency Requirement

By Mike LaSusa (October 29, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is in legal limbo, but attorneys told Law360 that those hoping to qualify for the protections it offers shouldn't hold off on gathering documentation to satisfy its onerous residency requirements. The program, which former President Barack Obama created through an executive order, offers work permits and deportation protection to hundreds of thousands of people who grew up in the United States after being brought here illegally as children. If it survives in its current form, the program will require applicants to demonstrate that they have continuously lived in the U.S. since June 15, 2007....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS