Hemp Co. Sues Insurer Over Dryer Fire Coverage Denial

By Sarah Jarvis (October 29, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based hemp processing company has sued its insurer over claims that it failed to cover a claim of more than $1.3 million to replace a dryer that caught fire and broke down, alleging that the policy specifies that fire is a covered cause of loss for certain claims that would otherwise be excluded. Halcyon Thruput LLC said in its Thursday complaint that United National Insurance Co., which is based in Pennsylvania, should be on the hook for replacing the hemp processing dryer at the company's drying and processing facility located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. After the machine caught fire and broke...

