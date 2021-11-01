DOJ Can't Get Notice Of Cancer Exec's Expert Witnesses

By Bryan Koenig (November 1, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused to force the indicted founder and former president of a southwest Florida oncology group to give prosecutors notice of any experts he plans to call when he goes to trial in May on charges of splitting the local market for cancer treatments. Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 16(a)(1)(G) requires expert witness disclosure only if both sides agree to reciprocal sharing, U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti said Friday. But William Harwin opted not to ask U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors to name any experts they plan to use in alleging a criminal conspiracy to allocate treatments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS