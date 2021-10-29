DOJ Reloads Key Weapon In Fight Against Corporate Crime

By Al Barbarino (October 29, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- With Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco asserting that compliance monitors will be a key tool in fighting future corporate crime, some attorneys see a policy shift that could help curb some of the greatest abuses happening in corporate America. Under the Trump administration, guidance and speeches from U.S. Department of Justice officials had suggested that monitorships were costly and disruptive, only needed in exceptional circumstances. But in a speech Thursday, Monaco did away with that, noting that if prior DOJ guidance had suggested that monitors are "the exception and not the rule," that she is "rescinding that guidance." "I am...

