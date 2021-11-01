8th Circ. Asked To Quicken Pace Of Rushmore Fireworks Fight

By Morgan Conley (November 1, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- South Dakota's governor asked the Eighth Circuit to speed up the timeline for her appeal challenging the National Park Service's refusal to allow Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, arguing the 2022 event could be arbitrarily canceled again, as she says it was in 2021, if a decision isn't reached by early spring. In a motion for an expedited appeal Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem told the circuit court the state has already applied for a permit to put on the Mt. Rushmore fireworks display in July 2022. If the Eighth Circuit doesn't "modestly expedite" her appeal of alower court ruling...

