9th Circ. Upholds Costco's Win In Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 1, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Costco didn't employ a worker who accused the company of misclassifying her as an independent contractor to avoid paying her overtime, the Ninth Circuit ruled, denying her bid to find the company liable for wage violations under California law. The dispute stems from a proposed class action a worker filed in 2018 against Costco, claiming that because she was misclassified as an independent contractor, she was also denied meal and rest breaks in accordance with California labor laws. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In a unanimous unpublished opinion, the appellate panel on Friday upheld a 2020 California district court decision that found Costco Wholesale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS