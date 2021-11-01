Paul Weiss Adds 2 Ex-Akin Gump M&A Pros In New York

By Kevin Penton (November 1, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has added as partners two corporate attorneys previously with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP who specialize in mergers and acquisitions, the firm announced Monday. Gerald Brant and Jeffrey L. Kochian will work in New York as part of Paul Weiss' corporate department, where they will focus their practices on public and private M&A and on shareholder activism and corporate governance matters, according to the firm's announcement. Brant regularly works on M&A deals that involve leveraged buyouts and carve-outs, while also advising companies and investment funds on a broad range of defense and...

