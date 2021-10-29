Cyber Firm Slams Ch. 11 Insurance Bid By Ex-NS8 Legal Chief

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 29, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- NS8 Inc.'s successor has urged a Delaware bankruptcy court to deny its former chief legal officer's bid to access $11 million in company insurance policies to defend claims over his alleged role in the cybersecurity firm's demise, arguing that the firm's Chapter 11 assets are out of his reach. The successor company to NS8 and its former chief legal officer are in a bankruptcy court battle over access to the company's insurance policies. (iStock) In a preliminary objection filed Thursday, Cyber Litigation Inc. said that granting Eric Kay's bid not only runs afoul of case law but would also cut into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS