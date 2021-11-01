Court Again Told To Toss Court Officers' COVID Protocol Suit

By Marco Poggio (November 1, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Marshals Service and contractor Centerra Group LLC asked a New York federal judge Friday to throw out a lawsuit brought by a court security officers union alleging a lack of COVID-19 protocols in courthouses, saying an amended complaint filed last month fails to establish the union's standing in court. The court had told the union in August it had no standing to sue on behalf of the officers because it could not successfully allege in the complaint that the union itself was harmed, and gave the union a chance to file an amended complaint. In a motion, Shawn Patrick...

