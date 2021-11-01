9th Circ. Says Citizenship Knowledge No Factor In Illicit Entry

By Grace Dixon (November 1, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a Mexican man's conviction for trying to cross the southern border without documentation, rejecting his argument that a magistrate judge's failure to fully explain the elements of the crime rendered his plea involuntary. After pleading guilty to illegal entry days after being caught by a border patrol, Ricardo Rizo-Rizo reversed course, claiming that a magistrate judge failed to tell him that the federal government was required to prove he knew he was a noncitizen. A three-judge panel disagreed in a unanimous order Friday, however, ruling that under Section 1325 of the U.S. Code, the federal government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS