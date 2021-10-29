Split High Court Won't Block Vax Mandate In Maine

By Hailey Konnath (October 29, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A split U.S. Supreme Court on Friday refused to block Maine's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, rejecting a challenge brought by nine unvaccinated workers who claim the mandate violates their religious freedoms. The mandate — which the workers say allows for medical exemptions but not religious ones — requires the state's 2,000 health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29 or lose their jobs. The unvaccinated workers had filed an emergency petition looking to shut down the rule. A Maine federal court and a First Circuit panel have both declined to stop the mandate. Writing in a...

