Cannabis Holding Co. Beats Most Of Investor's Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (November 1, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has tossed most of a suit against a cannabis and CBD holding company brought by a shareholder who accused it of wrongfully canceling his 56 million shares in the company, with the court finding it doesn't have jurisdiction over certain defendants. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore dismissed almost all of a suit brought by Canada resident Fred Sebastian against GreenLink International Inc., which advertises itself as a company that holds real estate, equipment, brands and technology that are leased or licensed to CBD and cannabis companies. The court left standing only one...

