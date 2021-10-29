BREAKING: Endo Splits With Arnold & Porter, Taps Skadden In Opioid MDL

By Jeff Overley (October 29, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Amid a major controversy over discovery shortcomings, Endo Pharmaceuticals disclosed late Friday that Arnold & Porter is departing as its counsel in multidistrict opioid litigation and being replaced by Skadden. Endo and its Par Pharmaceutical division revealed the shake-up in a motion seeking the withdrawal of Arnold & Porter and the substitution of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, which recently began representing it as it grapples with cover-up allegations in nationwide opioid litigation. "Defendants wish to substitute John Beisner and Thomas Fox of Skadden for Arnold & Porter and its attorneys in connection with all matters pending in the opiate...

