AIG Unit Has To Cover Utility's Legal Fees After All

By Sarah Martinson (November 1, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal court reversed its September ruling that an AIG unit didn't need to cover an insured utility company's legal fees from two indictments and civil litigation defense, finding Friday that it had overlooked information in its previous decision and that the insurer was on the hook for the fees. An AIG unit must cover a Connecticut utility's legal expenses from two grand jury indictments and civil litigation defense, a federal judge ruled. (iStock/DenisLarkin) U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton on Friday granted Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative's request to rethink her Sept. 14 decision and concluded that National Union...

