Consumers Hit Insurance Comparison Site With Antitrust Suit

By Silvia Martelli (November 1, 2021, 4:17 PM GMT) -- Comparethemarket.com was hit with a class action on Monday on behalf of 20 million consumers who say they overpaid for their home insurance because the price comparison website blocked underwriters from offering lower rates elsewhere. Home Insurance Consumer Action, a group established to bring the claim, alleged that all buyers of home insurance in Britain paid higher prices because the website made wide use of "most favored nation" clauses. The claim was filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal after the Competition and Markets Authority found in 2020 that Comparethemarket breached competition law by preventing home insurers from offering lower prices elsewhere using the...

