Wedlake Bell Nabs Construction Pro From Taylor Wessing

By Silvia Martelli (November 2, 2021, 5:50 PM GMT) -- London law firm Wedlake Bell has hired a new legal director for its construction group from Taylor Wessing LLP, further bolstering the disputes practice. Natalie Pilagos joined the 12-person construction team at the law firm on Friday, Wedlake Bell said. Pilagos will advise at all stages of construction processes, from planning to completion, as a legal director in the group, which is a senior role in the firm below partners. She joined from Taylor Wessing, where she was a senior counsel. She has extensive experience in construction disputes arising "when the building doesn't work as it should," for example in the...

