NCA Eyes £15M Linked To 'Azerbaijani Laundromat' Scandal

By Christopher Crosby (November 1, 2021, 4:13 PM GMT) -- The National Crime Agency told a judge on Monday that £15.3 million ($20.88 million) belonging to three individuals linked to an Azerbaijani politician is "dirty money" that must be forfeited as part of a $2.9 billion money laundering scandal. Counsel for the NCA urged a Westminster Magistrates' Court judge to grant forfeiture orders against six bank accounts alleged to be filled with the proceeds from an operation to transfer illicit cash out of the former Soviet country known as the "Azerbaijani Laundromat." Collingwood Thompson QC of 7BR, counsel for the NCA, said the proceeds held by Orkhan Javanshir, Parvana Feyziyeva and Elman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS