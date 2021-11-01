Insurance Site Fights £18M Fine Over Best Price Clauses

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 1, 2021, 7:51 PM GMT) -- A popular British price comparison website argued on Monday that the U.K.'s competition watchdog wrongly fined it £17.9 million ($24.5 million) for keeping home insurance costs artificially high using "most-favored nation" clauses by relying heavily "on theory," not evidence. Compare The Market, owned by insurance and financial services company BGL Group, is seeking in the Competition Appeal Tribunal to quash all or part of a 2020 decision finding it breached competition law and throw out or substantially reduce the penalty. The Competition and Markets Authority finding focused on the most-favored nation clauses that Compare The Market put into its contracts with...

