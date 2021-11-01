Auditor Wants Out Of Suit Over $789M Ponzi Scheme

By Katryna Perera (November 1, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- EisnerAmper LLP has urged a California federal judge to toss a suit lodged by a group of investors claiming the accounting firm helped facilitate Direct Lending Investments' alleged $789 million Ponzi scheme through false overvaluations and audits. In the motion to dismiss filed Friday, EisnerAmper said the plaintiffs have "pleaded themselves out of court" since almost all of their allegations are contradicted by the exhibits attached to their first amended complaint. According to EisnerAmper, the exhibits purportedly show that the accounting firm did disclose all the risks and red flags that the DLI investors' claims rely on. "Because Plaintiffs concede that...

