Whirlpool, Customers Strike Deal Over Leaky Dishwashers

By Emily Field (November 1, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers on Friday told a Minnesota federal court that they had reached a settlement agreement with Whirlpool Corp. over allegedly leaky dishwashers that would provide up to $225 for repair or replacement costs and $1.5 million in attorney fees. The deal ends allegations in four lawsuits brought by named plaintiffs Elizabeth Cleveland, Christopher Redmon, Amy Larchuk, Dhaval Shah and Thomas McCormick alleging that a seal in the dishwashers' sump assembly could allow leaks to form, according to the motion for settlement approval. Those dishwashers include certain Jenn-Air, Kenmore, KitchenAid, Ikea, Amana and Whirlpool brands made between January...

