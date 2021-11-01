Travelers Says No Defense Owed In Suit Over Spoiled Pies

By Angela Childers (November 1, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Travelers Property Casualty asked a federal district judge to declare it has no duty to defend an industrial contractor against allegations that its faulty installation of a bakery's freezer resulted in nearly $10 million in spoiled pies and costs because the episode didn't constitute "property damage." Maplehurst Bakeries said it was required to recall and destroy 1.7 million pies and incurred $9.9 million in damages because of a faulty freezer. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) In a motion for declaratory judgment filed Friday, Travelers said Precision Industrial Contractors held a commercial general liability insurance policy from the insurer between June 1, 2015, and June...

