Herbert Smith Snags Sr. Finance Attys From Hogan Lovells

By Emily Lever (November 1, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP has hired a pair of financial services litigators from Hogan Lovells, including a global practice head, the firm announced Monday. Marc Gottridge, who led Hogan Lovell's finance litigation practice globally, and the former New York administrative partner for the firm, Lisa Fried, will join Herbert Smith as partners in the international dispute-focused New York office after spending a combined 37 years at their old firm. "We are pleased to welcome Marc and Lisa to the firm," Scott Balber, who is both the managing partner of Herbert Smith's New York office and the head of the financial services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS