3 Firms Steer $1.75B Asset Management Merger

By Benjamin Horney (November 1, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Franklin Templeton has agreed to buy alternative investment manager Lexington Partners for $1.75 billion, the companies said Monday, in a transaction stitched together by law firms Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Simpson Thacher and Weil Gotshal. The agreement calls for Franklin Resources Inc. to buy Lexington Partners LP, adding to the buyer's portfolio a business focused primarily on secondary private equity and co-investment funds, according to a statement. Together, they say they'll be a leading player in various areas of the alternative asset management market, including real estate and private credit. The combined business is expected to have about $200 billion in...

