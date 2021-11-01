High Court Vacates 8th Circ. TPS Green Card Ruling

By Mike LaSusa (November 1, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a split Eighth Circuit decision that ran counter to the justices' ruling this summer that immigrants covered by temporary protected status who had entered the U.S. unlawfully cannot get green cards. Four TPS holders who sued the Trump administration for denying their applications for adjustment of status had their case sent back to the Eighth Circuit for further proceedings, with the justices pointing to their June ruling in Sanchez v. Mayorkas. In that case, a married Salvadoran couple petitioned for permanent residency under the claim that their temporary protected status counted as being admitted into...

