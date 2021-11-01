Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Hearing Starts With Valuation Questions

By Rick Archer (November 1, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The confirmation hearing for Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan opened in a Delaware bankruptcy court Monday with testimony and questions regarding the drugmaker's worth and how much cash could be raised if the case switched from reorganization to liquidation. Mallinckrodt's value came under fire during the virtual hearing when an antitrust tort group questioned if the valuation report was too optimistic about the company's future performance and if the liquidation report was too pessimistic about the price it could get for its non-opioid drugs. Mallinckrodt and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 a year ago, with a restructuring support agreement to cut...

