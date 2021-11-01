Roger Stone Asks Court To Resume His $2M Tax Case

By Theresa Schliep (November 1, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump, asked a Florida federal court to reopen the government's case accusing him of owing $2 million in taxes following a 90-day pause in the proceedings for his spouse's cancer treatment. The court should reopen the government's case against Stone contending he owes $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest and used two different entities to avoid the Internal Revenue Service's collection efforts, the Stones said in a motion filed Friday. The court had paused the case for 90 days following a request from the couple so that they could attend to Nydia...

