Insurer Off The Hook For Silica Exposure Injury Award

By Shawn Rice (November 1, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit doesn't have to cover a construction worker's $375,000 award against a Pennsylvania flooring company for floor-leveling product exposure at a construction project for the Philadelphia Airport Marriott, a federal judge ruled, saying the policy excludes injuries caused by silica. A construction site supervisor won a $375,000 award against Diamond Contract Flooring LLC for lung injuries caused by a product containing silica sand. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Philip Mauro's award against Diamond Contract Flooring LLC for lung injuries caused by toxic materials and chemicals, including silica sand, isn't covered under Ohio Security Insurance Co.'s policy with the flooring company, according to U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS