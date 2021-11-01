Rebutting Employee Review Not Fireable, Mass. Court Hints

By Chris Villani (November 1, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court expressed doubt Monday that an employer could fire someone simply for filing a rebuttal to a critical performance review, saying that the legislature would not have allowed employees to push back if it meant they could lose their jobs. The Supreme Judicial Court drilled down on the fact that Terence Meehan had filed a rebuttal to a performance improvement plan before being let go from his job as a sales representative for Medical Information Technology Inc., a Massachusetts software company. "We've created a statutory right to file a rebuttal to keep the integrity of the personnel file. Personnel...

