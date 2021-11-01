ITC Probes Honeywell Patent Claims On Bar Code Scanners

By Jennifer Doherty (November 1, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into claims from Honeywell International Inc. that certain imports of bar code scanning products infringe the company's patents. The ITC announced the investigation Friday following a September complaint brought by Honeywell and two companies it owns, Hand Held Products Inc. and Metrologic Instruments Inc. The trio alleged that Illinois-based Zebra Technologies Corp. and its New York-based subsidiary, Symbol Technologies Inc., violated the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing and selling bar code scan engines, scanners and mobile computers with bar code scanning capabilities that encroached on five patents the Honeywell companies own....

