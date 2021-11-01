FTC Commissioner Eyes Shift On Standard-Essential Patents

By Tiffany Hu (November 1, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission head Rebecca Kelly Slaughter is calling on the agency to investigate antitrust violations related to standard-essential patents and bring "tough cases" against patent owners who won't license those patents on fair and reasonable terms. The FTC should use the "full range of its authority" to stop anti-competitive conduct by SEP owners who "undermine competitive safeguards … and obtain or enhance monopoly power," Slaughter said at a meeting for the American National Standards Institute on Friday. "When patent holders obtain market power by virtue of being included in standards, the way they exercise that market power is not immunized...

