Puerto Rico To Send Notice To Retirees On Bankruptcy Plan

By Vince Sullivan (November 1, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board told a New York federal judge Monday it would be sending out updated notices to commonwealth employees and retirees, explaining the impact on their pensions of a bond authorization act passed by the island's Legislature last week. During a pre-confirmation hearing, oversight board attorney Martin J. Bienenstock of Proskauer Rose LLP said the board — created to implement a restructuring of Puerto Rico's massive bond debt— felt the new notice was necessary to inform all relevant parties about the effect the new law would have on pensions going forward. Puerto Rico's Senate passed Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS