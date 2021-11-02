Mintz Adds ITC Pro From Adduci Mastriani

By Adam Lidgett (November 2, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has boosted its Washington, D.C., bench with the addition of an Adduci Mastriani & Schaumberg LLP lawyer specializing in U.S. International Trade Commission intellectual property matters. Jonathan J. Engler's move to Mintz means the firm has deepened its group of IP attorneys, according to an announcement Monday. Engler, who joined Mintz as a member, told Law360 on Tuesday that his new firm is known for being team-oriented across various groups, especially within the intellectual property team. "The collaborative work was something I really value," he said. "Combined with the fact that Mintz has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS