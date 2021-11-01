High Court Won't Hear Case Over Secret Spy Court Rulings

By Ben Kochman (November 1, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday chose not to hear a case seeking to reveal U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court rulings on government data collection, leaving in place the secret security court's own rulings that have blocked the release of its decisions. The high court's move to deny cert to the American Civil Liberties Union, which sought to unearth details on federal authorities' efforts to legally justify its bulk data collection over a 15-year period, sparked a dissent from Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor, who questioned why the court would pass on a case with "profound implications" on Americans' privacy rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS