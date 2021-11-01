Chancery Tosses Chemours Stock Buyback, Dividend Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (November 1, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Chancery Court ruling dismissed Monday a Chemours Co. stockholder class suit seeking derivative damages from top officers and directors for decisions that led to more than $1.7 billion in disputed dividends and stock buybacks. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III found in a 67-page dismissal decision that the consolidated suit failed to show that directors were potentially liable for violating a corporate law prohibition against stock repurchases or dividends that exceed surplus cash or take place during insolvency. In addition, the decision rejected claims that Chemours' board was unable, because of director risks, to fairly consider a demand for company pursuit...

