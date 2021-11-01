FTC Defends Blocking NJ Hospital Merger At 3rd Circ.

By Matthew Perlman (November 1, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged the Third Circuit not to undo an order pausing the planned acquisition of a Bergen County, New Jersey, hospital, saying the move would eliminate head-to-head competition for patients and for inclusion in insurance plans. The FTC filed its answering brief on Friday, responding to an appeal from Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare of an August ruling that paused their planned merger for an in-house trial in front of the commission. The hospitals have contended that the deal would benefit patients, pointing to commitments they say will improve quality of care and a roughly $400...

