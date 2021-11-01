Stites & Harbison Adds Construction Partner In Nashville

By Emma Cueto (November 1, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Full-service firm Stites & Harbison PLLC has added a partner to its construction practice in the Nashville office. The firm said Friday that J. Ross Hutchison was joining from Nashville construction boutique Smith Cashion & Orr PLC. He is the only attorney with the construction practice who is based in Tennessee, according to the firm's website. Hutchison did not respond to a request for comment. According to the firm, Hutchison handles both litigation and transactional matters for entities in the construction industry. His clients include residential and commercial owners, as well as developers, architects, engineers and suppliers, among others. He has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS