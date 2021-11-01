Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stites & Harbison Adds Construction Partner In Nashville

By Emma Cueto (November 1, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Full-service firm Stites & Harbison PLLC has added a partner to its construction practice in the Nashville office.

The firm said Friday that J. Ross Hutchison was joining from Nashville construction boutique Smith Cashion & Orr PLC. He is the only attorney with the construction practice who is based in Tennessee, according to the firm's website.

Hutchison did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the firm, Hutchison handles both litigation and transactional matters for entities in the construction industry. His clients include residential and commercial owners, as well as developers, architects, engineers and suppliers, among others.

He has...

