Hospital System Defends Antitrust Exemption To High Court

By Matthew Perlman (November 1, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Atrium Health has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take up a patient's bid to overturn a Fourth Circuit decision protecting the health care system from a lawsuit over past policies that prevented insurers from steering patients to lower-cost providers. Atrium, formally known as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, filed a response on Friday opposing patient Raymond Benitez's high court petition attempting to revive a proposed class action to recover alleged overcharges stemming from the so-called anti-steering restrictions. Benitez argued that the lower courts were wrong to find that the health system qualifies for protections from claims for damages under a law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS