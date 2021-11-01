Ultra Petroleum Investor Seeks Out Of Securities Suit

By McCord Pagan (November 1, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An Ultra Petroleum Corp. investor asked a Colorado federal judge to dismiss it from an amended class action securities suit alleging the energy company's executives lied about its prospects after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2018, saying as a minority shareholder it didn't control the oil and gas producer. Fir Tree Capital Management LP urged the court on Friday to dismiss it from the July amended complaint, saying that it owned at most 18.5% of Ultra's stock and only appointed one person to the seven-member board of directors. "Plaintiffs provide no explanation for why Fir Tree would have purchased additional Ultra...

