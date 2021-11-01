Fracking Co. Investors Want Class Cert. In Fraud Suit

By Clark Mindock (November 1, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. investors on Monday asked a Colorado federal court for class certification as they pursue claims that the fracking company produced false financial statements ahead of a $220 million initial public offering. The investors said that class actions are the ideal mechanism for securities suits since virtually all the investors would have been duped by the alleged fraud ahead of the IPO, meaning their issues are common and numerous. Going forward with individual claims would be impractical, the investors said. "The alternatives to a class action are either no recourse for thousands of stock purchasers...

