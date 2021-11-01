Chicago Police Union Beats Vaccine Mandate — For Now

By Celeste Bott (November 1, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Members of the Chicago police union are temporarily exempt from the city's requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year until their grievances over the policy can be arbitrated, a Cook County judge ruled Monday. Judge Raymond W. Mitchell said in his ruling that the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has shown its members would be irreparably injured without an injunction suspending the Dec. 31 vaccination requirement. Should that aspect of the policy be maintained and union members be forced to comply, there would be no remedy an arbitrator could eventually award, he said. "An award...

