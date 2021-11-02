Senate Panel Mulls Role Of Big Tech In Counterfeit Problem

By Tiffany Hu (November 2, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Congress must examine Big Tech's role with regard to counterfeit goods sold through online platforms, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Tuesday, as a Senate panel called for more transparency and accountability in curbing the half-trillion-dollar counterfeiting industry. At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, Grassley, R-Iowa, emphasized the need for more information on "who's operating online" and selling anything from baby formula to auto parts to health care products — things that, at worst, could be dangerous to consumers. Grassley, who in April introduced legislation aimed at promoting collaboration between the government and private sector to crack down on counterfeits entering...

